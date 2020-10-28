CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With some snow in the forecast, one local oil company is getting ready for the colder conditions.
“There's no supply issue. There's plenty of supply. Everything is in good shape,” said Martin Topor with Central Oil in Chicopee.
As we approach our first snowstorm of the season, Topor told Western Mass News there's plenty of oil to go around and prices are at an all-time low.
“For this time of the year, they're quite low. I mean, several years ago, they were over $4 a gallon. Right now, they are below $1.70,” Topor added.
Topor told us one of the biggest concerns he is facing is whether or not we will face another lockdown.
“You may see heating prices go up a bit because people are going to be in their homes much more,” Topor noted.
Right now, Topor said his business is seeing an increase in calls from people who are on a fuel assistance program.
“Their programs start November 1. We have not been notified of any available funds, any list of names that can get delivery,” Topor said.
For other customers, Topor said the call volume is down because customers were quick to take advantage of the low prices.
“The volume is down during the month of October as opposed to September because people were taking advantage of the price in September,” Topor explained.
Topor, who will be celebrating 42 years in business this December, is reminding residents that home insulation plays a pivotal role during the winter months.
“Irregardless of the fuel source…insulation, if the thermostat doesn't call for heat, it’s not going to run and you don't have to worry about burning it,” Topor said.
