SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the temperatures drop, homeowners in western Mass are starting to order their heating oil for Winter season.
With oil prices on the rise, people are concerned that the cost of warmth is going to burn up their bank account.
"A year ago," Tim Noonan of Noonan Energy tells us. "Oil prices were about $2.00. Right now, they're going close to three."
For anyone who's already ordered their first batch of heating oil, they can tell you it's more costly than last year.
"The trends are that," continued Tim. "Prices have been gradually going up again over the year."
Tim tells Western Mass News that, like the stock market, the oil trend is likely not permanent.
"From what I've read in the trade papers," stated Tim. "They expect maybe that will peak and start going down after the first of the year, but nobody really knows for sure."
When it comes to saving costs in your home, Noonan says there's one thing you can do before this truck even shows up in your driveway.
"If they have done a home energy audit in the past two years or if they've never done one," says Tim. "That's one way you can save some money."
This energy use diagnostic test is paid for by the oil companies.
"Replace your light bulb," continued Tim. "They will give you a programmable thermostat, but the bigger part of that is the insulation. You can be reimbursed for 75% of the insulation you have installed."
The price of oil is something 35% of Massachusetts homes need to keep an eye on for heat, and Noonan says he expects that be the case for a while.
"It's going to be around for a while longer for sure," said Tim. "Probably past my lifetime and maybe yours. Somebody's going to come up with some form of energy other than gas and oil."
We don't even know what it is yet, but somebody could come up with a different way to heat your house.
