SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From Springfield to Palmer to Chicopee, the rain Friday came down hard everywhere.

Our Western Mass News First Warning Weather Tracker found puddles and flooding on local and state roads.

In Chicopee, near the intersection of Broadway and St. James Avenue, Western Mass News found vehicles trying to get through the water that was tire deep and cars having difficulty driving through.

On Fairview Avenue in Chicopee, a delivery truck was seen stuck in the water. A homeowner told us that the flooding extended onto his property. He saw the truck was stuck, got outside to help, and used two of his own black pickup trucks to block traffic.

At Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street, water was seen flowing along a rock wall from the parking lot, down the hill, and into the road.

In Palmer, there were flooded streets. One area had utility crews trying to have drivers avoid that part of the road. One of the workers looks like they're shoveling something in the flooding. But one Palmer woman told us what she experienced driving.

“I just left the house. And I went down towards three rivers. I live on Calkins road.  And I went to go under that little underpass. And there is a huge puddle and a car stalled out in the middle of it. So I had to maneuver turn around, nobody is saying don’t go,” said Susan Freeman, a Palmer resident.

