Northampton (Photo provided by Northampton Police)
Friday flooding 111221 05
Leeds (Submitted by Christina)
Friday flooding 111221 01
Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
Friday flooding 111221 02
Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
Friday flooding 111221 03
Old Lyman Road, Chicopee (Submitted by Tina)
Friday flooding 111221 04
West Springfield (Submitted by Pavel)
Check back for more pics generic 022519
On Fairview Avenue in Chicopee, a delivery truck was seen stuck in the water. A homeowner told us that the flooding extended onto his property. He saw the truck was stuck, got outside to help, and used two of his own black pickup trucks to block traffic.
At Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street, water was seen flowing along a rock wall from the parking lot, down the hill, and into the road.
In Palmer, there were flooded streets. One area had utility crews trying to have drivers avoid that part of the road. One of the workers looks like they're shoveling something in the flooding. But one Palmer woman told us what she experienced driving.
“I just left the house. And I went down towards three rivers. I live on Calkins road.And I went to go under that little underpass. And there is a huge puddle and a car stalled out in the middle of it. So I had to maneuver turn around, nobody is saying don’t go,” said Susan Freeman, a Palmer resident.
