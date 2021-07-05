AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News viewers reached out and reported it took more than two hours just to get to Six Flags New England on Monday.
The traffic eased up in the evening, but people say they have never seen this part of Agawam so busy.
One Western Mass News viewer sent us a picture of the traffic earlier this afternoon. A line of cars in stand still traffic heading near the amusement park.
Police tell Western Mass News they received dozens of calls from residents.
One viewer reported there was a three mile back up on Main Street, with traffic was backed up all the way to the Agawam cemetery. The congested roads left many local residents frustrated.
“Just to get to the gas station, about 20 minutes. I barely could get out of my neighborhood,” said Shane Withrope of Agawam.
Another Western Mass News viewer sent us a photo from inside the park. People leaving Six Flags say today was the busiest they have ever seen the park.
It came after a week where Six Flags was closed for two days due to storm clean up, as well as a rainy start to the 4th of July weekend.
Western Mass News reached out to Six Flags New England regarding Monday’s traffic but did not hear back in time for our broadcast.
