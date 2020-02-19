HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is an active and heavy police presence in the area of Essex and Elm Streets in Holyoke.
Roads in that area have been blocked off.
Our crew on-scene saw several evidence markers laid out on the ground.
We are still awaiting confirmation from Holyoke Police on exactly what happened here, but residents we spoke with in the area told us they heard something that sounded like gunshots.
Authorities were called in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.