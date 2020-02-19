There is an active and heavy police presence in the area of Essex and Elm Streets in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is an active and heavy police presence in the area of Essex and Elm Streets in Holyoke.

Roads in that area have been blocked off.

Our crew on-scene saw several evidence markers laid out on the ground.

We are still awaiting confirmation from Holyoke Police on exactly what happened here, but residents we spoke with in the area told us they heard something that sounded like gunshots.

Authorities were called in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

