Heavy police presence in area of Main Street in Northfield.

NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in the area of Main Street in the Franklin County town of Northfield.
While the circumstances surrounding the investigation have not been released at this time, Trooper James DeAngelis tells us that troopers were called to assist local authorities around 5:30 p.m.
This remains an active investigation.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident or if any roads have been closed.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
