WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A heavy police presence was spotted near the Cinemark movie theater in West Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Our Western Mass News crew saw several police cruisers and a white SUV taped off in the movie theater parking lot just before 2 a.m.

West Springfield police are not releasing any details at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for updates.

