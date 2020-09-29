WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A heavy police presence was spotted near the Cinemark movie theater in West Springfield early Tuesday morning.
Our Western Mass News crew saw several police cruisers and a white SUV taped off in the movie theater parking lot just before 2 a.m.
West Springfield police are not releasing any details at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for updates.
