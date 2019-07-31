SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
While the circumstances surrounding the investigation remain limited at this time, Springfield Police tell us they were called to the intersection of Benton Street and Wilbraham Road around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday and that this investigation remains active.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed that a portion of Wilbraham Road had been blocked with crime tape.
Springfield Police declined our request for further comment on the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
