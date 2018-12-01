SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have a building, located at 10 Federal Court, surrounded.
Springfield Police on scene are urging people outside on the streets to get inside out of suspicion that shots may be fired.
They urge residents who are inside to remain where they are and not venture out.
A tactical response team has also been called in to assist.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
