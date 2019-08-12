SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway on Grant Street in Springfield.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed a K9 unit scouring the area, and an officer was seen with his rifle drawn.
Springfield officers were also seen investigating a parked car on the street.
Our crew on scene states that they observed officers shining their flashlights on several of the houses.
An ambulance was also on scene, but they have since left.
A portion of Grant Street has been blocked off by crime tape.
Investigators have not stated at this time if anyone was injured during the incident or what their K9 units were searching for.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
