SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene investigating an unspecified incident on Main Street.
While details remain limited at this time, our crew on scene reports that several police cruisers are parked in front of a convenience store, which is located on the 800 block of Main Street.
We have not seen an ambulance arrive on scene yet, and several officers were seen walking in and out of the store.
We have reached out to Springfield Police officials, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
