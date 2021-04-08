WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A heavy police presence was spotted on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Thursday morning.
We confirmed with police a short time ago that what they were responding to was an armed robbery.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the Daggett Drive area of Riverdale Street.
Police told us the suspect fled on the northbound side of the road.
Right now, they are interviewing witnesses, but they do say no one was injured.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
