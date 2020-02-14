SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have responded to another South Hadley school, just one day after a bomb threat at South Hadley High School.
In a automated phone call to parents, school district officials said that a written bomb threat was reported to administrators at the Michael E. Smith Middle School.
Investigators arrived and determined that it was a low-level threat.
"There is no imminent danger per the police," the message indicated.
As a search of a building is being conducted, the school is in 'shelter-in-place.' School officials added that there will not be an early dismissal.
Friday's middle school incidebt comes after a written bomb threat was found in the South Hadley High School on Thursday around 1 p.m.
Everyone at the high school was placed into 'shelter-in place'. Police and K-9 units did a careful sweep through of the school, finding nothing suspicious.
South Hadley student Mikayla Gueran told Western Mass News that despite having extra safety presence this morning, the situation still feels very unsettled.
"It's still kind of weird because you wouldn't expect that here, so it's weird to know that that person probably still here," Gueran noted.
All events, including the boys basketball senior night, was canceled yesterday and, as of now, the school plans to host the games tonight with a police presence.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
