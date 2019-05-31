HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a heavy police presence along a busy Holyoke roadway.
Our crew on-scene reported seeing police tape up around an area in front of the Sam's Food Store convenience store, near Cabot and High Streets.
Several evidence markers are also on the ground.
Holyoke Police, State Police, and the State Police crime scene services unit are on-scene.
Additional information is not immediately from Holyoke Police.
High Street is open to traffic.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
