DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A heavy police presence has been reported along I-91 North near mile marker 40.8 in Deerfield Wednesday night.
Our Western Mass News crews arrived just before 10 p.m. and saw approximately six Massachusetts State Police cruisers on scene.
We have reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more information, but have not heard back at this time.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest details as they enter our newsroom.
