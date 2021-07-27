WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple businesses around this area along Route 20 are without power Tuesday night. There are streets blocked off from the storm, and a down tree has closed off a part of Route 20.
Police were redirecting traffic. There was a tree just lying on the side of the road. Also, across the street, businesses saw their lights go out. At Shortstop Bar and Grill, people were eating outdoors. The rain ruined dinner plans for some. One customer described to us how the rain came pouring down on their tent.
“It was insane. We were outside under a tent, and then suddenly it just started pouring down, and then it was flooding through the doors. It was insane,” West Springfield resident Lillianna Wiggin said.
Although many went home when the storm came through, one group stayed until they finished their meal.
“We were a little bit scared, but we improvised, and we ended up moving some tables here to this area, and we’re here just having a good time,” Lidya Early said.
The storm came through quickly, but the clean-up continues.
At one point, more than 14,000 Massachusetts residents were without power Tuesday night.
