LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is coming to a close, and everyone is now headed back home for the start of another work week.
Triple A predicted that, this year, 48.5 million Americans went on a Thanksgiving road trip.
That numbers is up 5% compared to the number of people that traveled for Thanksgiving last year.
It wasn't just the roadways that were busy.
Triple A says that 4.27 million people traveled by plane, and about 1.4 million planned to travel either by train, buses or on a cruise ship.
Triple A says that more people are traveling, because of the low gas prices, but also because of the country's economic growth, which is supporting higher levels of consumer spending.
The Mass. D.O.T. also wants to remind drivers to avoid all distractions behind the wheel so that everyone can get back home safely.
