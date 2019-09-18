AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be one of the busiest days in Agawam as many are traveling to The Big E to celebrate Connecticut Day.
Town officials are preparing for heavy traffic today, especially along the state line.
Many people are taking short cuts to avoid traffic and are heading over the Morgyn Sullivan Bridge.
Agawam Mayor Will Sapelli tells Western Mass News, knowing there will be construction on the Morgyn Sullivan Bridge this year, they have prepared even more than in the previous years.
Sullivan says they've met with The Big E multiple times to figure out the best way possible to handle the traffic.
"Stay on I-91 and avoid Agawam if you can because of the bridge project. So there's been a lot of coordination and a lot of work being done. And we're also promoting people for once they do get to Agawam. If they're going through Agawam, park in one of the lots along the way in Agawam and walk over the bridge. It's right over the bridge, it's very simple and it will make it much easier for you and transition traffic," Sapelli said.
Additionally, town officials have been working with local organizations like Enfield Mall.
For $20 you can park at the mall and catch the bus to Fair Grounds.
Your ticket not only pays for parking and a ride, but it's also your ticket into The Big E.
Officials are also working with MGM, allowing people to park at the casino and take a bust to the Grounds as well.
