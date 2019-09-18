AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s day six of The Big E and it's one of the busiest: Connecticut Day.
Thousands of our neighbors to the south are crossing the state line to get in on the food, rides, and fun.
People from Connecticut that we spoke with on Wednesday at The Big E said it was smooth sailing on their way in.
"Easy drive up, no problems. We came straight through. It was quicker and nicer than we thought it would be," said Cynthia Hicks of Hartford, CT.
Hicks told Western Mass News that Wednesday was her first time at The Big E.
"Just trying to look at everything and I’m really waiting to get a sausage with pepper and eggs. That’s what I want," Hicks added.
On top of all the delicious food, music, and Connecticut Day celebrations, Hicks said she also expected dealing with a lot of traffic, but thankfully, that wasn't the case.
"We left Hartford at 11:45 and we were here, in the park about 12:30. It didn’t take no time. Straight through, park the bus, got off, and we’re here," Hicks noted.
While Hicks didn't run into any traffic back-ups, our Western Mass News SkyCam at Monarch Place captured cars making u-turns on a congested Memorial Bridge at noontime. Police quickly handled the situation to get traffic flowing again.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said Connecticut Day is historically one of the busiest days at the fair.
"If you’re going through Agawam, park in Agawam and walk over. If you’re the back way through West Springfield and you’re coming down, you’ll park in the Memorial neighborhoods and you’ll be fine. Those are some great spots. If you’re coming from 91, there’s going to be traffic. There’s always traffic," Reichelt explained.
Reichelt said the best thing fairgoers can do is follow the Big E signs.
"The signage is the best way. If you kind of follow that and the guidance there, there’s going to be traffic on Memorial Ave. If you’re coming from Connecticut, you should know that because it’s like this every year," Reichelt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.