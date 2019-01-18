SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow removal is an inevitable aspect of any major storm, but it can be dangerous for many.
There is always a health risk when removing snow. You could slip, you could hurt your back, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that shoveling can be hard on you heart.
When the snow falls, the shovels come out and when it comes to shoveling, there are a few things that make the process a bit easier.
“Don’t take the whole pile at once. The wider ones are actually pushers. If you don’t want to pick it up, you can push it. The shovels with blades are good to chop through snow with ice on it,” said David Dionne with Rocky’s Ace Hardware.
However, when most people go to pick up their shovels of choice, they're not expecting to end up with a heart attack, but Dr. Amire Lotfi from Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News that there is actually a direct correlation between shoveling and heart attacks.
“Shoveling using the upper body increases the heart rate suddenly,” Lotfi noted
So suddenly that it can increase blood pressure more than exercising on a treadmill.
On top of that, shoveling is done in cold temperatures, which makes blood vessels to contract.
All of which lead to an increased risk.
“Living in the northeast, expecting snow storms, be prepared on how to deal with this. If you’re not generally active to begin with, suddenly decided to go out and shovel a lot of snow probably wouldn't be a good thing from a cardiac point of view,” Lotfi said.
Lotfi’s advice on how to reduce your risk of heart attack while shoveling is simple:
- Avoid lifting heavy wet snow
- Take breaks often
- Wear layers
Allow yourself the time to warm up before you begin
However, the number one piece of advice, Lotfi added, “I know being prepared is important, but asking for help is very important.”
Another major element that will play into this weekend’s storm is the timing of it all. The projected switch from snow to sleet or freezing rain is early early Sunday morning.
If you wait until all the snow stops around 2 or 3 p.m., that snow will be extremely heavy and hard to shovel, so if you can, try to remove the first round of snow before the switch happens.
