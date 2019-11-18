CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning new information about the fight in Chicopee over the weekend that resulted in three teens being arrested.
Police are sharing more about how they believe the situation got out of hand and resulted in hundreds of people in the middle of Exchange Street Saturday night.
Chicopee police spokesman Michael Wilk said a 15-year-old's birthday held at the Portuguese American Club turned into something more hectic Saturday night.
"Our officers were sent, responded when they got there there were approximately 2 to 3 hundred people in the streets creating disturbances, yelling screaming," Wilk explained.
Wilk said the party got too big when someone posted an open invitation on social media.
"I think it’s just kind of got way out of hand," Wilk noted.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Paradise Pizza right across the street.
Though he didn't want to go on camera he provided Western Mass News with this security footage showing hundreds of people spilling out into the street.
"People were just not complying with the officers telling them to leave," Paradise Pizza owner said.
Wilk explained three unnamed teens were arrested for different charges including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
He said one officer was injured trying to pursue a suspect and pepper spray was used.
"There was total disrespect name-calling. If we had 100 officers in Chicopee center that night, this still would’ve happened," Wilk noted.
And while Wilk claims this incident was isolated, he says the department is working on a solution for more policing of Chicopee Center.
"Kind of like a modified expanded substation that will be staffed full-time by our officers," Wilk explained.
Until then he said a warning to clear out isn't always a threat to arrest.
"When people start to comply, even if there is a large disturbance, they start to comply, they start to do what they’re told, they’re going to end up leaving freely. If you’re going to stand in the street fight our officers, you’re going to end up arrested," Wilk said.
(1) comment
Chicope “new” Springfield
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.