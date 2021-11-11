SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is digging deeper into recently approved amendments by the Massachusetts State Senate aimed at helping veterans in our area while also addressing the state's recovery from the pandemic.
The Senate also approved their version of the American Rescue Plan Act spending bill to help the state continue to recover after the pandemic. The house passed their version last week and negotiations are set to begin as soon as Friday.
"I had about 2000 letters from students in my district that we delivered to the Holyoke Soldiers Home," said Second Hampden and Hampshire District State Senator John Velis.
Senator Velis said that this Veterans Day, the hundreds of residents at the Holyoke Soldiers Home were sure to be smiling, thanks to local students showing their gratitude with homemade cards.
"I’ve been told it really has a positive impact and lifts up their moods," said Senator Velis.
Senator Velis also hoped the senate's approved new amendments aimed to help Veterans across the commonwealth will lift spirits too, providing a fund for the veterans treatment courts, which provide transportation for veterans who want to participate.
"Transportation should never be a reason someone who serve their nation can’t get a benefit from the legal system that someone else would be entitled to," said Senator Velis.
A new amendment also expands the medal of liberty to service members who died in combat training instead of just combat.
"It’s a continuation of Massachusetts leading from the front when it comes to veterans-related issues," said Senator Velis.
Meanwhile, the Senate also passed a $3.82 billion package in part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
That includes $400 million for behavioral health, $6 million for housing, $175 million for water and sewer infrastructure and $500 million for the unemployment trust fund aimed at helping small businesses.
"If you push aside the people who lost their lives and got sick during COVID I don’t think anyone has been as hurt and impacted as much as our small businesses in the commonwealth," said Senator Velis.
The house passed their version of the ARPA spending bill last week $600 million into housing, $350 million into the environment and climate change mitigation, $777 million in economic development and $750 million into the workforce.
"The goal is to make sure we are getting relief to those who need it the most," said State Representative Orlando Ramos.
Ramos told Western Mass News that while the senate aims to have a final bill ready for Governor Baker by Thanksgiving, the negotiation process for the house will not be rushed.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity where we’re not going to see this type of funding again so we want to make sure we get it right the first time around," said Rep. Ramos.
Senator Velis said in the next round of ARPA funds, there is going to be a real push by the Senate to tackle inflation and the rising cost of gas and groceries.
