SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News, the United Way of Pioneer Valley, and Peter Pan Bus Lines are teaming up again this year to help collect school supplies so kids have the tools they need for a successful school year.
Let's Stuff the Bus!
Drop off school supplies from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, August 11 at one of two locations at the Holyoke Mall: outside Macy's on the first floor and outside Target on the second floor
JOIN US FRIDAY, JULY 26 FROM 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Target as we collect supplies! Stop by, say hello to some of your friends from Western Mass News, and help local kids get a good start to the school year.
Some of the most needed items include:
- No. 2 Pencils
- Erasers
- Binders
- Paper
- Crayons
- Highlighters
- Pencil Boxes
- Pens
- Glue Sticks
- Rulers
- Two-Pocket Folders
- One-Subject Notebooks
- Backpacks
We look forward to seeing you and thank you for your support!
