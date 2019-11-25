The holidays are around the corner and the Toys for Tots campaign, organized by the United States Marine Corps, will be underway.
Western Mass News is proud to be a drop-off location for this year's event.
Help the Marines help kids in need by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Donations will be collected from Monday, November 25 through Friday, December 13.
For more information on the drive, to make a financial contribution, you can CLICK HERE.
We look forward to seeing you and thank you in advance for your support!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.