Wreaths Across America Arlington MGN 110821

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

(WGGB/WSHM) -- They risked their lives to protect our freedoms.  This holiday season, help honor our local heroes. 

The networks of Western Mass News are partnering with Wreaths Across America. 

Please sponsor a wreath today and help us honor each and every service member buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

