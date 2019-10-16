Winter is coming and we need your help!
Western Mass News, Holyoke Mall, and the Salvation Army want to help local kids stay warm this winter with Coats for Kids.
Donate your new or gently used coats beginning Friday, October 18 inside the Holyoke Mall, on the second floor outside Target.
The coats will then go to Belmont Laundry for cleaning and get them to children in need.
Coats will be collected through Sunday, November 3.
Thanks in advance for your support!
