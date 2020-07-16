HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been locked down for months now, not allowing visitors inside since the deadly COVID-19 outbreak began in March.
In spite of that, the home is now grappling with cases of scabies - mites that burrow into skin and are transferred through close contact.
The scabies skin mites are not deadly like COVID-19. According to the state’s Department of Health website, scabies mites cause itchy-rash like lesions and are spread through skin-to-skin contact or contact with infested laundry and bedding.
One family member we spoke with has a father who lives on the unit with the scabies case. She said she was shocked to learn another transmissible condition has made its way into the home.
“There was a veteran on his floor, in his wing, that had tested positive for scabies,” said Cheryl Turgeon.
After 76 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home died, testing positive for COVID-19, this news was unwelcome to Turgeon.
“I said ‘Okay, here we go again,’” Turgeon noted.
Turgeon’s father, Dennis Thresher, lives on unit 2-West, where state officials said a resident tested positive for scabies skin mites on July 10. They also confirm two other residents were found to have skin lesions and that all residents on that wing are being treated out of precaution - including Thresher.
“He had been showered and he was doing fine. He wasn’t showing any signs of it,” Turgeon explained.
State officials confirm there are five employees total with probable cases of scabies.
They add that residents on another unit, 4-East, are also being treated after two were found to have rashes.
The state’s Department of Health website lists a rash as a symptom of scabies, but officials with the Soldiers’ Home said the rashes on the 4-East wing are not characteristic of scabies.
Back in May, Western Mass News reported on past scabies problems within the home.
A former employee said staff would still be floated from unit to unit during an infestation.
“You could have someone on one unit that was positive for scabies and that staff could end up on another unit the next day,” said Nancy Harand, a former Soldiers’ Home employee, back in May.
State officials haven't said where the new cases of scabies originated and haven’t confirmed if employees from 2-West were floated to 4-East during the infestation.
“Friday morning, I had visited my father,” Turgeon explained.
Turgeon said she’s concerned for Thresher, whom she hasn't been able to hug.
“When they have all these infection control experts and a new medical director, nursing executives that are on-staff, and how could this happen if you were taking all the precautions…no visitors inside, changing the rooms, doing a refresh project. How did this happen?” Turgeon added.
According to Turgeon, Thresher is soon to turn 90 and has struggled with pneumonia. She said he spent six days on Baystate’s COVID-19 unit where he tested negative, but had a fever and lost 30 pounds.
“This is just another thing I don’t need him to get,” Turgeon said.
State officials said they are offering treatment to every staff member who may have come into contact with scabies mites.
