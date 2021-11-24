After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping.
Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in western Massachusetts, as well as some in Enfield, CT:
Holyoke Mall : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Hampshire Mall : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Enfield Square : Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Lee Premium Outlets : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Walmart (All Western Mass. stores) : 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday
Best Buy, Holyoke : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
JCPenney, Holyoke : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
JCPenney, Hadley : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Target, Holyoke : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Target, Hadley : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Target, Enfield :Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, Hadley : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, West Springfield : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Dick's Sporting Goods, Enfield : Closed Thursday, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Macy's, Holyoke : 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday
Kohl's, West Springfield : 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday
Kohl's, Springfield : 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday
Kohl's, Enfield : Closed Thursday, open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday
