Opening times for stores on Black Friday

After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping.

Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in western Massachusetts, as well as some in Enfield, CT:

Holyoke Mall : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Hampshire Mall : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Enfield Square : Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Lee Premium Outlets : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Walmart (All Western Mass. stores) : 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

Best Buy, Holyoke : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

JCPenney, Holyoke : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

JCPenney, Hadley : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Target, Holyoke : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Target, Hadley : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Target, Enfield :Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, Hadley : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, West Springfield : 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Dick's Sporting Goods, Enfield : Closed Thursday, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Macy's, Holyoke : 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday

Kohl's, West Springfield : 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday

Kohl's, Springfield : 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday

Kohl's, Enfield : Closed Thursday, open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday

