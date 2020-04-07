AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heritage Hall West reported the first confirmed coronavirus-related death, which was a resident that recently passed away.
Heritage Hall West's spokesperson, Lori Mayer told Western Mass News Tuesday evening that in all there were 16 residents and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Then Wednesday morning, Mayer reported 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility.
"To date, the total number of positive cases is 28 residents and 6 staff members," she explained to us.
The nursing home told us they have notified and are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and following CDC and CMS guidelines.
They also said they have notified patients, residents, and families, as well as conducted video conferences to update the families.
Mayer said they have continued to take precautions against the virus by having all staff wearing masks, eye protection, and gowns.
They are also quarantining certain employees and increasing surface cleaning and since March they have in place enhanced employee and patient screenings.
Mayer also told us they have restricted patients and residents to their rooms as well as conducted patient/residents’ temperature and symptoms every three hours.
While the facility continues to follow state's direction to contain and minimize the spread of the virus, Mayer notes, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially to the family of the one resident who passed away."
