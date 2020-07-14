SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The clock is ticking for the CARES Act that comes to an end on July 31, leaving many people without the extra enhanced unemployment assistance and many wondering if we will see another round of stimulus checks.
Congressman Richard Neal said the HEROES Act is still under negotiation even though it is clear Americans need more financial help now more than ever before.
For almost two months, the proposed $3 trillion HEROES Act has been at a standstill. It’s a bill that would continue to help Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, if it gets past by the Senate.
“I fully expect that there will be another round of relief for the American people. Certainly, aid to state and local governments, more money for our hospitals, and also, another round of checks that will go to members of the American family,” Neal explained.
Neal spoke with Western Mass News and said it’s time for the Senate to take action since the CARES Act expires by the end of July, which means an end to the enhancement of unemployment benefits that currently puts an extra $600 in peoples' pockets.
We asked the congressman if a similar unemployment relief would be in the HEROES Act.
“It’s included in the HEROES Act - the proposal we put together - and we think some form of additional assistance is really important because that, in and of itself, will serve as a stimulus effect and I think, by and large, it is worth the way we intended it to. Whether or not the Republicans in the Senate and or the White House will go along with that, I’m not sure,” Neal noted.
Neal said he expects the Senate to potentially take up the HEROES Act next week, but for now, it is still in negotiation.
“They moved to what we call now the ‘four corners.’ In the ‘four corners’ would be the Speaker, the Minority Leader in the House, the Majority Leader in the Senate, and the Minority Leader in the Senate. They would begin the negotiations and then proceed to negotiate with the White House,” Neal said.
Neal also said it is likely people will get another stimulus check.
