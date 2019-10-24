Heroin seized, one arrested following traffic stop in Bernardston.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police seized copious amounts of heroin and made one arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
According to Mass State Police, around 1:30 a.m., Trooper Scott Bouttell, who is assigned to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls, was patrolling the area of I-91 North when, after running a registration check, he found that the owner of the 2017 Toyota Camry in front of him had a suspended license.
Trooper Bouttell sounded his lights and was able to pull the Camry over just north of Exit 28 in Bernardston.
Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Northampton resident Juliette Renault, Trooper Bouttell proceeded to ask the passenger in the front seat for his name.
Shortly after, the passenger got out of the vehicle and bolted out into the highway.
He was able to cross over the median and into oncoming traffic on the southbound side of the highway, nearly being hit by a passing vehicle, before heading into a wooded area.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the passenger, later identified as 27-year-old Holyoke resident Lakeam Bennett, had provided Trooper Bouttell with a false name and also had five active warrants from two different courts out for his arrest.
K9 units were called to the scene to assist in locating Bennett, but were unable to find him.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately fifty grams of heroin.
As a result, Renault was arrested on the following charges:
- Speeding
- Trafficking in heroin
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
She was then taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking where she was held on $1,500 bail and was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction, where she is being held until her arraignment in Greenfield District Court.
A warrant request was filed in Greenfield District Court for Bennett's arrest, which charged him with the following:
- Failure to wear a seat belt
- Trafficking in heroin
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
- Resisting arrest
- Disorderly conduct
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.