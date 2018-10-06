NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you've visited Northampton, chances are you've made a stop at Herrell's.
The ice cream and bake shop has been in town for almost forty years, and now the owner is receiving a special honor.
"Anything you can imagine putting ice cream on," owner Judy Herrell tells us. "We will make."
More than 400 rotating ice cream flavors, candy toppings, hot fudge, and shelves of baked goods/
Some of the sweet treats at Herrell's are newly created, others date back decades.
"Brookie Pie is something that my nanny made for me when I was a little girl," said Herrell. "It's a brownie on the outside and a chocolate chip cookie on the inside."
Judy tells Western Mass News there's a lot of history within this ice cream and baker shop.
"Herrell's started making non-dairy, no moo, frozen dessert in 1985," continued Herrell. "We started baking in 1993. We became Kosher in 2016."
Now, their work, that has kept customers' bellies full for nearly forty years, is being recognized state-wide.
Judy is being inducted into the Massachusetts Restaurant Association Hall of Fame.
"I think my first response was," said Harrell. "Oh, who was silly enough to nominate me? I was floored. I had no idea."
Judy says the Hall of Fame recognition is an honor, and she owes it to her hard working staff.
"Everybody helps with everyone else," Harrell tells us. "It's a very team-oriented place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.