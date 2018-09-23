Hickory St in Agawam closed down following 4-car crash.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A four-car crash closed down Hickory Street Sunday morning.
Agawam Police tell us that the accident occurred on 1485 Suffield St.
Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No word yet on what caused the accident to occur.
Officials say the road was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
