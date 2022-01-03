SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Demand for COVID-19 testing was high Monday at the Eastfield Mall. Some people waited over three hours for a nose swab this morning, while others weren’t so lucky and were turned away before they could get in line.
The AMR regional testing site enlisted the Springfield Police Department to monitor traffic this morning. They had to close the entrance as early as 9:30 a.m. and remained flexible so everyone can get their test.
“When it becomes a safety issue, we do temporary shutdown,” said AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo.
Leonardo told Western Mass News that the location closed at 9:30 a.m. Monday in response to an influx of visitors. Some waited over three hours working while in line, but others weren’t so lucky.
“I’ve been answering emails and on the phone with various clients,” said Shelana Scott of Westfield.
Faith Williams of West Springfield added, “No school for the kids and no work for him…It’s really bad, it’s really tough, it’s really hard.”
The site enlisted four Springfield police officers to close the entrance off when the line swells over 300 cars long and creates safety issues on Boston Road.
“It was shut down for a few hours this morning, which helped. The line dwindled and now, it’s back open for the time being,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The line opened back up around noon, so what if you show up and are turned away?
“We just ask that you come by within the hour or so and see if the entrance is back open again,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo said they can administer 400 tests per hour across their eight open lines and if you can wait it out, “you’ll have your results by tomorrow actually, so within 24 hours of getting tested.”
AMR noted that the site will be open regular hours on Tuesday and will only close from time-to-time for traffic and safety reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.