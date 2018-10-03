LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new shingles vaccine is said to be so effective and so sought after that it's become incredibly difficult to find in stock.
The shortage is affecting pharmacies in western Massachusetts and across the United States.
The new shingles vaccine is approved for anyone above the age of 50. The old vaccine was for 60 and above.
However, good luck trying to find it.
"I've never seen so many people coming in wanting a vaccine and more excited about one," said Big Y pharmacist Stephanie Cloutier.
Cloutier is talking about the new Shingrix shingles vaccine.
"We've had a very high demand of people coming and saying, 'Do you have the Shingrix,'" Cloutier explained.
Big Y is one of the few places Western Mass News was able to find that has shingrix in stock.
FDA-approved late last year, Coulier told Western Mass News that it did not hit pharmacies in western Massachusetts until the spring.
Since then, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said it did not anticipate such high demand.
"There is, unfortunately. a manufacturer back order, but Big Y, as a company, we are doing our best to keep it in stock in order to meet our patient's demands," Cloutier said.
The demand, Cloutier said, is so high because shingles - a reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox - can be so painful.
"I think everybody knows someone with shingles or who's had shingles and they've seen the pain that they've gone through, so they definitely want to avoid that," Cloutier added.
Reasons why there's a shortage: according to the CDC, the old vaccine was 60 percent effective. Shingrix is approximately 90 percent, now that it's approved for those 50 and over instead of 60 and up.
"Now, you have people ten years younger coming in, so we have a whole new group of patients coming in and wanting the vaccine too," Cloutier noted.
This shot is administered differently than the last.
"It's a two dose series, instead of one, so you get your first dose and then you get the second dose two to six months afterwards," Cloutier said.
Cloutier said that despite the shortage, if you get the first shot at Big Y, the second is put on reserve for that patient when a shipment does come in within that two to six month window.
The makers of Shingrix said side effects include pain at the injection site and, although rare, tiredness, headache, shivering, fever, and upset stomach.
As for supply keeping up with demand, the CDC said expect shipping delays at least until the end of this year.
