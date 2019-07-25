AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Puffer's Pond in Amherst is closed again after E.coli sampling showed higher than acceptable limits for another time this summer.
Both beaches - State and Mill streets - are closed as of Thursday.
The town has performed several water analysis reports, taken samples of water, and tested them for E.coli.
Just this month, E.coli was detected and prompted the beaches to close and then reopen, after officials said the levels were back to normal.
It's not yet known when the pond will reopen.
