AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Higher than normal levels of E.coli have prompted the temporary closure of the main beach at Puffer's Pond in Amherst.
Town officials said that those results came back on a sample collected during routine water testing on June 24.
"This is not an uncommon occurrence at many similar ponds in our region this time of year and is likely due to recent heavy rains and runoff," the town said in a statement.
As a precaution, the main beach at Puffer's Pond - located on State Street - is closed to swimming until further notice.
Additional samples have been taken and the town hopes to have those results back on Thursday.
