HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You wouldn't know it stepping outside, but we are still in the fall season, which means many outdoor high school sports are in the middle of playoff games - even in these unseasonably cold temps.
It is the middle of November and people at a playoff soccer game at Holyoke High are bundled up like it's the Super Bowl at Gillette in February.
Simply put: it...is...cold.
Wednesday evening's West Division III boys soccer semifinal between Mount Greylock and Hampshire Regional was a cold one.
"We practiced out in it yesterday, so we feel like we’re a little bit acclimated to it. Right now, I got four [layers]. I’m going to add another one before the game starts ," said Mount Greylock coach Blair Gils.
Gils told Western Mass News the key to staying warm is extra layers.
While it's important to stretch and warm-up, the team said they also need to stay warm, so they spent extra time on the bus before the game started.
"I know being stationary out here, it’s not fun. We got to get mentally prepared and our bodies prepared to go out and run around for a while," said Mount Greylock senior Finn Welch.
While the fans might not love having to endure the winter-like temps, players said this is what it's like playing fall sports in New England.
"It’s the playoff soccer vibe. I think it’s definitely adds a different aspect the game. I don't mind it personally, but I think some people don’t like it," Welch added.
Players and coaches said they also have tons of heating packs in their shoes and gloves to help stay warm.
