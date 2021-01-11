LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a long wait, and a thought-out plan, it's go time for many western Mass. high school basketball teams.
Many student-athletes made their way to their local gyms for tryouts Monday. Western Mass News spoke with a player on her excitement to get the ball rolling and how the start of the season is looking different this year.
A Ludlow High School senior basketball player, Kayleigh, said she is beyond excited to finally make her way back to the gym and see some of her closest friends.
It's been a long time coming for many high school basketball players, who have had to wait months to get back on the court due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced winter sports to stay on pause since November.
But after many discussions with head coaches, and athletic directors strategizing the best and safest way to play ball this year, many schools have been given the green light, and tryouts for many began Monday.
Kayleigh said although the game will be played much differently this year, she's been waiting a long time for this moment and is excited to get going.
"It's just an amazing feeling because I felt like we wouldn't be able to, and even if we had like one practice, at least I can say I played my senior year. I mean I'd love to get to senior night and everything, but it's just amazing to be back,” Kayleigh said.
Kayleigh also said being remote, doing all of her work from home, it's a great feeling to be able to step back into her high school gym and be around her teammates again, feeling some sense of normalcy.
She said as a leader of the team she is aiming to try and establish as much team bonding as possible amid this pandemic.
