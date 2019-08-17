EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Social media is a big platform that is affecting the way many teenagers think.
From different ages to different friend groups along with the various pressures, high school isn't always easy.
Dr. Gina Flanagan, Principal at East Longmeadow High School explained what it is like growing up in social media culture.
"It's tough because with social media and with what's on television and even in music what the kids listen to, there's a lot of mixed messages, there's a lot of negative messages," Dr. Flanagan explained.
But not this time, five girls from East Longmeadow High School came to Dr. Flanagan with a positive message they want their school to see.
These girls teamed up over the summer decorating the walls with pictures and uplifting words that Dr. Flanagan couldn't say no to.
"When Sophia and her friends came to me about this project, it was no brainier," Dr. Flanagan noted.
Sophia Wychowski, a Junior at East Longmeadow High School told Western Mass News what the words mean to her.
"So I've struggled with an eating disorder for four years of my life and I know that dark place, that especially girls go to during high school years because high school's not easy. So just any little thing to light up and put a smile on someone's face could mean the world to someone," Wychowski said.
East Longmeadow's school councilor Amanda Denardo said this project is much bigger than inside the bathroom walls.
"It's just been a beautiful thing because we come together as women and when we empower one another and understand that we're all struggling with the same things, it's enlightening and inspiring," Denardo said.
And with these inspiring paintings, Wychowski has one more message she wants to every one to hear.
"You got this, live your life to the fullest, you are enough," Wychowski said.
