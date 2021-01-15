(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a question on every high school football player's mind in the state: will there actually be a season this year?
Just across the border, Connecticut shut down any chance of a season amid the pandemic, but where does Massachusetts stand?
We spoke with MIAA Executive Director Robert Pearl and asked him, with Connecticut shutting down its season, what would you tell these high school players in the state about their season? His answer was to keep working out safely and get ready.
"We got some kids involved working at the Excel Sports Academy, getting workouts that way in, football specific stuff. We got guys playing basketball, hockey, swimming,” said Minnechaug football coach William Nickerson.
Many high school football players across the state are looking to stay active as their season has been postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nickerson said with so many unknowns, all the team can do is stay hopeful.
"We're really looking forward to those modifications, so we can do equipment pick-up, do those things that the kids like doing, get their helmets fitted,” Nickerson added.
Nearby states are handling their seasons in different fashions, from New Hampshire, which is limiting its season to just three games to Connecticut, which decided to cancel theirs.
This now raises the question of is Massachusetts still planning on taking the field?
"Right now, yes, the season is scheduled...no decision is going to be based on because what Connecticut did or what some other state did. Our decisions will be based on what are going on in our state."
Western Mass News is getting answers from Pearl, who said that while the state is planning to start its season from February 22 and go through April 24, there are still details being worked out.
"Right now, the football committee is going through the modifications process first by the committee, then they go to the COVID task force,” Pearl explained.
From there, it will head to the sports medicine committee and then the final approval must come from the MIAA board of directors.
"A lot of the modifications actually depend on each town's board of health to see what they're going to allow, what they're not going to allow,” Pearl noted.
Despite all the devils in the details being discussed, Pearl's message to all of you football stars out there is “continue to workout, be in shape, be ready for your season to come, but the other part is being smart. Make sure you're following the protocols."
Pearl also said whether good or bad news, we should know the definitive answer for this season during the first week of February.
