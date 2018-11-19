EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many plan on watching some high school football this Thursday, but with frigid cold temperatures this Thanksgiving, coaches are preparing to play in the elements.
What would Thanksgiving be without football and this year, you are definitely going to want to bundle up before heading to the stands.
It's an American staple: a roasted turkey with all the fixings and football on Thanksgiving day.
"It's a great tradition, it's an awesome game. It's a fun atmosphere," said East Longmeadow High football coach Matt Sullivan.
However, this year, frosty temperatures will take a tumble well below freezing.
"We usually play in rain, wind, snow, sleet. Unless there's thunder and lightning, we're off the field," Sullivan noted.
Sullivan said that safety is always top priority.
"We tell the kids to dress warm, dress in layers," Sullivan explained.
While it is going to be cold, players said they have a trick up their sleeve.
"Being from New England definitely helps. You're used to the cold weather, but honestly, when it's Thanksgiving day, you don't feel anything. The adrenaline and just how much it means to everyone...you just incorporate it into yourself and think about it all the time," said senior Jake Griffith.
For those on the sidelines, come prepared and bundle up.
"I would say bundle up. I would say maybe two, three layers," Sullivan noted.
East Longmeadow and Longmeadow will go head-to-head Thanksgiving day. It is a tradition that goes back decades.
