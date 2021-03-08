WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, a local high school is bringing back ice hockey.
After 19 years, Wilbraham and Monson Academy is welcoming back ice hockey and we’re told a lot of students at the school are pretty excited about the news.
The decision comes after plenty of meetings with the school committee over the past three years. Hockey for boys and girls is getting the green light in the 2021-2022 winter season. The team will aim to practice six days a week.
Parent and co-owner of the Thunderbirds Chris Bignell told Western Mass News it's time to bring hockey back to the school.
"It's been overwhelmingly positive. I think that, for many parents whose children play hockey and they decide to send their kids to WMA, they've just sort of accepted the fact that either (a) their kids won't be able to play high school hockey or (b) they'll have to play outside of school, but that becomes obviously a pretty heavy lift,” Bignell explained.
Bignell also told us there are plenty of high school kids already responding, pumped to get to have the opportunity to take the ice for their school after all these years. Being the co-owner of the Thunderbirds, he also told us Thunderbirds players are excited to hear the news and want to support hopefully down the road.
As of right now, they are still looking for a coach and said that is the top priority and believes they will find the right person for the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.