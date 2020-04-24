SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus is forcing college coaches to take a different route with recruiting high school athletes right now.
Coronavirus has schools closed across the state, which is stopping many high school athletes from working on their game.
Springfield's Central High School freshman quarterback William Watson III told Western Mass News it's been challenging.
“Issues have been getting in work and getting recognition, honestly. We haven't been able to get on the field and get better and then being able to get in front of college coaches,” Watson explained.
While this time last year, Watson would be on the field working out in person with fellow teammates and coaches, he said this year he's had to adjust.
"I've been working out on Zoom with one of the dudes at home, on my AAU team. We do that upstairs. That's a little workout and then sometimes when I can, I try to throw the football in the backyard with my dad and my brother,” Watson explained.
Coming out and training on the football field at Central is off limits right now due to coronavirus restrictions, but Watson is still catching the attention of college coaches.
"UMass, Boston College…Ohio State, I had a conversation with them one time and they said they're really interested in me,” Watson noted.
On Tuesday, Watson got the news that another big-time power-five conference team was expressing interest in him - the University of Tennessee.
"I called him..he was like ‘you got the scholarship offer to Tennessee,’” Watson said.
At first, Watson welcomed it like another offer, but once he let it sink in. “yo, that's Tennessee, like Peyton Manning went there, so there's great quarterbacks that come out of there."
While he eventually plans to visit the school once coronavirus restrictions let up, Watson said he's staying focused.
"Don't let it get to my head, you got to stay leveled. There's people that are going to say bad things and then there's people that are going to praise you, but you can't let it get to your head, you can't show any emotions,” Watson said.
