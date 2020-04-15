SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A high school senior is spearheading a nationwide initiative of shopping for the elderly community during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's called Shopping Angels, and their goal is to keep one of the most at-risk populations safe, but they can't do it without help from the public.
“Imagine running a marathon but at mile 25, they tell you to stop,” said Nate Lesser, a high school senior from Newton.
He uses this analogy to describe his current situation in his senior year of high school.
He currently lives across the state in Newton, Mass. and is planning on attending Ryerson University in Toronto in the fall.
Even though his future is bright, having his final school year cut short has been difficult.
“Without those 1.2 miles, it's just a long run,” he said.
Lesser hasn't let his disappointment stop him from making a difference during this crisis.
“I am coordinating volunteers for an organization called Shopping Angels. We are coordinating grocery delivery to people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are at higher risk of going into a supermarket,” he said.
Shopping Angels was started by a medical student at the University of Nevada at the beginning of March. Since then, the organization has quickly grown and now has a representative in every state.
“Because Shopping Angels is an organization that has gotten so much national attention, there was already a certain amount of pre-existing hype to ride off of. At one point, President Trump mentioned it in his press conferences,” Lesser said.
Since signing on to be the state rep. just over a week ago, Lesser told Western Mass News he's already seen an incredible turn out of volunteers.
“We have 132 active volunteers at this point. That’s insane. As we gain more traction in Massachusetts, we gain the ability to actually do deliveries and the amount of people we can reach who are in need,” he said.
That's why the organization is asking for the public’s help to grow the program here in western Mass.
“We have a lot of people registered to volunteer in Boston and Cambridge and across the city area, but the further we get from the city, the volunteers get more sparse. And I want to change that. It’s not like the need gets more sparse. My hope for Western Mass News that we can provide the same service we’re doing in eastern Mass. I don't think there’s any part of Massachusetts that shouldn’t have this,” Lesser said.
Those who would like to sign on to help or need this service personally can fill out an online form.
“If you are in need, don’t hesitate to sign up for it. And we always need volunteers. So go to the link. You are the one that could make the difference,” he said.
