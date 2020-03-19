WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools across the state are closed for weeks because of coronavirus restrictions.
Now, high school seniors are beginning to worry about these restrictions affecting graduation.
"When I found out, I was actually kind of excited, but I've been out for awhile now, just working, and kinda keeping up on school work,” said Aiden Burke, a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Westfield.
School has been out for almost a week now and this time not because of a snow day, but concerns of the coronavirus.
Burke told Western Mass News knowing there's at least a couple more weeks before returning is not as fun as what he thought.
“It’s been pretty boring because I know I miss my friends...Today, I have to write two papers and maybe start a third one,” Burke noted.
Burke said he has never experienced anything like this before. While keeping himself busy - picking up work during this time - he said he's ready to be a student again.
“I've been going to work. I work construction with my father…just trying to hang with my friends as much as I can to keep busy,” Burke said.
The concern for high school seniors is not only the closed school doors, but the potential for those doors to remain closed, affecting graduation.
"I've actually been thinking about that a lot. I'm actually pretty upset there is a chance we might miss graduation. I've been in school for 12 years now and I want to get my diploma,” Burke noted.
Throughout the countless hours of learning, along with nearly 30 fellow senior classmates, Burke said having a graduation ceremony and receiving his diploma on stage is important.
“I think the most important thing about high school is, it's all my hard work here, like I did it. It's on a piece of paper,” Burke explained.
Also a captain of his high school baseball team, Burke is concerned about his final year of playing being canceled too.
“I'm a little worried, just everything's closing down, nothing to do, just kinda freaking out a little bit…i just want to play one last baseball game with my team,” Burke noted.
Regardless of how his final year plays out, Burke said he'll take it upon himself to host his own graduation if the school doesn't.
“I'd say screw it and have it here, honestly,” Burke said.
