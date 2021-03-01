EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Local Sports Authority.
Monday was the day many in the Bay State have been waiting for as high school football teams began practicing for their spring season.
In East Longmeadow, the Spartans took the field Monday afternoon for the first time this school year.
East Longmeadow coaches compared Sunday night to Christmas Eve. They were excited to wake up Monday morning to unwrap this football season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was what East Longmeadow fans will be hoping to see later this spring when the Spartans get to take the field, even though it will be under new guidelines in place due to the pandemic.
Along with changes to game protocols and locker room use, teams will have a different schedule this spring.
Spartans Head Coach Mike Morrisino said they are looking at a potential six-game schedule.
"We're hoping for six. We haven't been given our pods yet, but we're hoping to get those in the next week or so. And we're going to be playing those four to five teams. Maybe a crossover game, but I think everyone in the area is more like, hey, as long as we've got games, it doesn't matter who it is that we're playing. We just want to play games," Morrisino said.
Some big news up in Hampshire County, last week, Northampton football players were protesting outside of city hall after learning the health department was not going to let them play.
Over the weekend, the city's health department lifted restrictions, saying a recent drop in COVID cases has officials feeling comfortable in allowing the kids to resume play.
