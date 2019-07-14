CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police pursued a vehicle on Route 391 in Chicopee early Sunday morning that resulted in two arrests.
Officer Joe Pieczarka was on patrol on Chicopee Street when the pursuit began as the operator, 37-year-old German Suarez continued down Meadow Street before turning onto Grafton Street and finally pulling over on Route 391.
As the officer exited his vehicle to attempt a motor vehicle stop German Suarez fled once again now the same route while swerving in between lanes at a speed of 75 mph.
After driving an additional 2 miles, German Suarez pulled over again.
After refusing to exit the vehicle, Officer Pieczarka went over to the vehicle, grabbed Suarez's arm, and opened the car door in an attempt to remove him from the vehicle.
German Suarez continued to fight as he fell to the ground.
German Suarez was still resisting, resulting in the officer dry stunned him with his taser before being handcuffed and taken into custody.
The passenger, 33-year-old Jose Suarez also refused before being taken to the ground and brought into custody.
After searching the vehicle Officer Pieczarka uncovered 3 ounces of marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Charges for German Suarez include Failing to Stop for Police, Operating an MV, Speeding, Marked Lanes Violating, Unsafe Lane Change, Resist Arrest, Possession of a Class B Drug, and Possession of a Class D Drug.
Charges for Jose Suarez include Resist Arrest, Possession of a Class B Drug, and Possession of a Class D Drug.
They were transported and processed at Chicopee's Police Department. German Suarez is held until court on Monday and Jose was released on $290 bail.
