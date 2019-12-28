HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police Department reports that High Street in Holyoke is closed between Hampden and Lyman.
Police closed the street due to a compromised building structure.
The structure is partially collapsing, but mostly internal with some bricks falling onto the nearby sidewalks.
Sgt. Jeff Joniec of the Holyoke Police Department advised the public to seek an alternate route if traveling in that area.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
