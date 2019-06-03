AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Amherst Fire Department is getting rid of the old and bringing in the new.
The department just purchased new high-tech helmets for firefighters to wear when they are on a call.
These helmets are the latest gear for firefighters in Amherst. They are much different from the old helmets that have been around for hundreds of years in the United States.
"You can see it's a much more rounded style, compared to this with the big brim in the rear and a little in the front with a lot of protrusion. It has no pieces sticking out that can be stuck by falling debris, or wires as you're climbing under them striking a door it just distributes weight more evenly," said Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren
These new futuristic looking helmets called Carins XF-1 are very popular in Europe. In fact, Amherst Fire officials said they were inspired by this beautiful gold helmet given to them by a visiting firefighter from Paris.
"This is actually a genuine helmet from the Paris, France Fire Department, so if you watched any of the footage from the Notre Dame fire last month, you would've seen this is what they were wearing. It's actually made by the same company," Stromgren said.
In the U.S., the helmets were just approved last fall by the National Fire Protection Association.
"And the advantage of the newer helmets you can get is they come with visors if you are outside doing extrication when you're not in a building and a full shield," Stromgren added.
The helmets offer multiple features for firefighters. The rounded shape provides more heat protection and other lifesaving technologies.
Firefighters said one of the best features this helmet has to offer is the ability to take out fabric inside. That way, they can clean it and that could help reduce the risk of cancer.
Stromgren told Western Mass News the helmets also have speakers and microphones attached to their radios - a critical communication feature.
"Particularly for the firefighter, you can image them crawling around into buildings. Traditionally, what they have is speaker mic here, which where they may not hear the transmission or they have to grab it to be able to talk through their mask. With these here, the speakers are in their ears the entire time," Stromgren said.
Amherst officials hope to have these new helmets for every firefighter in the near future and they hope their new swag will spark some interest with other fire departments as well,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.